Cultura
Arte

Akie Nakata, la artista que convierte piedras en arte

La japonesa crea figuras de animales como gatos, perros, osos o pájaros

27.02.2018 | 20:32

Con paciencia y mucho cuidado, Akie Nakata consigue transformar piedras en arte. La artista japonesa  siempre había coleccionado piedras que se encontraba por la calle, y desde 2011 las convierte en animales. Con un trabajo muy meticuloso crea figuras de gatos, perros, osos, pájaros o cualquier animal susceptible de adaptarse a una piedra diminuta.

Antes de empezar a dibujar encima de la superficie de un canto, Nakata se plantea preguntas tan minuciosas como: ¿es este el lugar correcto para la columna vertebral?, ¿dónde puedo colocar los ojos?, ¿estoy forzando algo que no encaja con la forma de la piedra? Y su técnica predilecta es la pintura acrílica.

Para la japonesa esta afición se ha convertido en toda una labor espiritual, que solo da por finalizada cuando considera que los ojos del animal cobran vida. A pesar de que las piedras no son organismos vivos la artista cree que "son testigos en silencio del paso de los milenios" y por eso las pinta.

Este es el maravilloso resultado de una artista que convierte simples piedras en seres que parecen respirar:

1. 'Lion', de 'Stone Artist Akie'





2. 'Bluebird', de 'Stone Artist Akie'



 

Thank you for reading my earlier post about my recent experience. Some of you have also sent me some encouraging messages, each of which I read with gratitude. I might not be responding to individual message; please accept my "heart icon" to your message as a thank-you from me.  I will now focus my attention on working with each and every stone I encounter and creating my art, not discouraged by someone else heartlessly copying my style. Thank you. To express my appreciation, I am posting my recent work. Bluebird painted on a natural shaped stone. This sweet bluebird has a perfect 3D shape all around, and is palm sized: W40 x D35 x H35mm. One of a kind "happy piece." Hope he makes you smile, and see you again when I return! #bluebird #thankful #painting #art #stoneart #stonepainting #rockart #rockpainting #paintedstones #naturalshape

Una publicación compartida de Stone Artist Akie (@akie_2525) el



3. 'Golden Retriever', de 'Stone Artist Akie'





4. 'Hamster', de 'Stone Artist Akie'





5. 'Baby Seal', de 'Stone Artist Akie'





6.  'Himalayan Cat', de 'Stone Artist Akie'
