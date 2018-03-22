Servicios
22 de marzo de 2018
22.03.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Valencia
17 / 5º
Castelló
16 / 6º
Alicante
15 / 5º
Siniestro

Así fue el accidente mortal del vehículo autónomo de Uber en Arizona

La Policía de Tempe ha publicado el vídeo en el que se ve el atropello que acabó con la vida de una mujer

22.03.2018 | 07:54

La Policía de Tempe, en Arizona, ha publicado el vídeo del atropello mortal del vehículo autónomo de Uber, ocurrido la noche del pasado domingo 18 de marzo. En las imágenes se ve cómo el coche impacta contra una mujer.

El vehículo transitaba en modo autónomo, con un operador detrás del volante, cuando golpeó a una mujer que cruzaba la calle en la ciudad de Tempe. La víctima fue trasladada al hospital, donde murió por las heridas sufrida.


El vídeo del atropello mortal del coche autónomo de Uber. Twitter/@TempePolice

La cámara del auto que enfoca a la parte exterior del vehículo muestra cómo una mujer cruza la carretera con una bicicleta por un tramo sumamente oscuro y el impacto es inevitable.

Otra cámara enfoca a la persona que permanece dentro del turismo, que mira hacia abajo en varias ocasiones hasta que sucede el atropello. En total son 21 segundos de vídeo.

Tras el suceso, Uber anunció la suspensión del uso de autos sin conductor que estaba probando o usando en Tempe, Pittsburgh, Toronto y San Francisco.

La empresa solo utilizaba vehículos autónomos como parte de su servicio regular de alquiler de coches en Pittsburgh y Tempe.




Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Lo último Lo más leído
Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de Levante-emvMapa web
C. Valenciana
Clasificados
Especiales
levante-emv.com
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editorial Prensa Valenciana, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies