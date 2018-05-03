Trump reconoce el pago a la actriz porno Stormy Daniels

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, reconoció hoy haber abonado a su abogado, Michael Cohen, los 130.000 dólares pagados a la actriz porno, Stormy Daniels, en un acuerdo de confidencialidad para acallar "acusaciones falsas" de que habían mantenido una relación.



"El señor Cohen, un abogado, recibía un fondo mensual, no de mi campaña y sin tener ninguna relación con ésta, en la que él (Cohen) participó, sino como un reembolso, un contrato privado entre dos partes (...). Estos acuerdos son muy comunes entre celebridades y gente con recursos", escribió Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.



El mandatario, que llegó a utilizar hasta tres tuit para justificar sus actos, agregó que este dinero fue empleado para hacer frente al "proceso de arbitraje" con Stephanie Clifford -nombre real de la actriz- y para frenar las "acusaciones falsas" que suponían una "extorsión" sobre la presunta relación entre ambos.





Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 de mayo de 2018

...very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 de mayo de 2018

...despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 de mayo de 2018

La actriz Stormy Daniels, tras comparecer ante un juez. AFP

Esta confesión supone un vuelco con respecto a la postura mantenida anteriormente por Trump, quien hasta el momentoy había aseverado que el pago a la actriz lo había realizado su abogado sin que él supiera de dónde había sacado el dinero.Esta postura, sin embargo, había llevado a las autoridades a plantearse si el pago por parte de Cohen podía suponer unaa la campaña presidencial de Trump, ya que la transacción se produjo poco antes de las elecciones de 2016 y por lo tanto podría haber tenido como objetivo proteger su imagen acallando el escándalo.A pesar del acuerdo de confidencialidad entre ambas partes, Daniels ha optado por hablar con los medios de comunicación y desde hace meses insiste en quehace más de una década, pero cuando ya estaba casado con la ahora primera dama, Melania Trump.Trump, que además de este caso afronta una serie de investigaciones por su posible connivencia con el Gobierno ruso para alzarse con la victoria electoral, ha decido cambiar a varios miembros de su equipo legal, lo que le ha llevado a contratar al exalcalde de Nueva Yorky a Emmet Flood, que representó a Bill Clinton en su juicio político de 1998."Ni el dinero de la campaña ni contribuciones a la misma jugaron", zanjó hoy Trump al referirse al pago a Daniels en sus mensajes por Twitter.