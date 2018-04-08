Servicios
MOTOCICLISMO. MotoGP

Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Argentina de MotoGP

Consulta los resultados de las carreras disputadas en el circuito de Termas de Río Hondo

09.04.2018 | 00:36
Cal Crutchlow celebra con su equipo su victoria en el GP de Argentina

Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Argentina de MotoGP



El británico Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha YZR M 1) se adjudicó la victoria en el Gran Premio de Argentina de MotoGP que se disputó en el circuito de Termas de Río Hondo y que estuvo plagada de incidentes desde la primera hasta la última vuelta y en la que Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) fue sancionado en tres ocasiones.

Con todos los pilotos en la formación de salida Dirección de Carrera declaró la carrera como "mojada" y todos los pilotos montaron en sus motos neumáticos de agua, mientras el australiano Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP17) decidió arriesgar y montar de seco, y fue entonces cuando todos los pilotos regresaron a sus talleres para cambiar la configuración de sus motos.

Jack Miller se quejó amargamente de una situación que le perjudicó claramente y que iba en contra del protocolo de salida establecido, pues tendría que haberse dado la misma y así todos los pilotos que hubiesen entrado en sus talleres tendrían que haber salido desde ahí, mientras el australiano permaneció impertérrito en su puesto.

En una decisión altamente controvertida, Dirección de Carrera decidió mantener a Jack Miller primero y a partir de ahí todos los pilotos que entraron en sus talleres perdían 25 posiciones en la formación de salida.

Una nueva formación de salida y nuevo momento de nervios al pararse el motor de la Repsol Honda de Marc Márquez, quien la tuvo que arrancar al empujón para regresar como pudo a su posición, en una acción que fue investigada por Dirección de Carrera y por la que se le penalizó en la sexta vuelta con un paso por la calle de talleres ("Ride Trough"), no por arrancar la moto en la misma salida, sino por rodar en sentido contrario al de la carrera.





Semáforo verde y Miller se colocó, obviamente, primero, perseguido tanto por Dani Pedrosa como por Marc Márquez, que adelantó a su compañero de equipo antes de cumplirse el primer giro.

Antes de completarse el primer giro Pedrosa se vio involucrado en una arriesgada acción del francés Johann Zarco, quien se intentó meter por dentro del español y le llegó a tocar, por lo que Pedrosa se fue a la zona sucia y al acelerar no pudo evitar la caída a dos curvas de la zona de talleres. Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR) se colocó tercero, por delante de Zarco.




En la segunda vuelta Márquez ya era líder de la carrera y comenzó a destacarse de todos sus rivales, primero de Miller y poco después de Rins y Zarco, mientras que los italianos Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) y Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1) eran séptimo y octavo, respectivamente.

Así, en la séptima vuelta, Marc Márquez cumplió con la penalización, cuando llevaba algo más de dos segundos de ventaja, por lo que regresó a la pista en la decimonovena posición a 21 segundos del líder y con 17 vueltas por delante.

Miller se volvió a encontrar líder de la carrera, por delante de Alex Rins, Johann Zarco y el británico Cal Cruchtlow (Honda RC 213 V), que formaban el cuarteto de cabeza de carrera mientras el piloto de Repsol Honda protagonizó en el octavo giro su primera vuelta rápida de carrera y el primer incidente con otro rival, al tocarse a pocas curvas del final del giro con el también español Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP), lo que le vuelve a penalizar con la pérdida de una posición.

Márquez vuelve a cumplir con la penalización, pues le cede la posición al japonés Takaaki Nakagami (Honda RC 213 V), al que acababa de adelantar, para iniciar nuevamente su "desmelenada" remontada desde la decimosexta plaza hacia las posiciones de cabeza, en donde seguía el mismo cuarteto y en el mismo orden.

Tras ese cuarteto de cabeza se formó un quinteto en el que Dovizioso se encargó de marcar el ritmo, perseguido por Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1), Valentino Rossi, Tito Rabat (Ducati Desmosedici GP17) y el malasio Hafizh Syahrin (Yamaha YZR M 1).

Rins intentó acceder al liderato de la prueba por primera vez en la decimocuarta vuelta, pero se "coló" un poco y Miller recuperó la primera plaza en tanto que Márquez ya era duodécimo y tenía a cinco segundos al grupo de Dovizioso a falta de diez vueltas. A falta de ocho la diferencia era de 2,7 segundos, con el piloto de Repsol Honda rodando casi medio segundo más rápido que ellos.

Nuevo intento de Rins en el decimoquinto giro y nuevo fallo, que casi le cuesta la segunda plaza también ante Johann Zarco, pero la defiende y en la siguiente y no sin arriesgar, logra colocarse primero tras una espectacular derrapada, pero poco después comete un nuevo error que le hace perder tres posiciones para pasar cuarto por el decimoséptimo giro.

La carrera entró en una fase de constantes errores y tuvo entonces un interés inusitado, tanto por ver la lucha entre los cuatro de cabeza como por la remontada de Márquez hasta un grupo tan interesante como el que formaban Rossi y Dovizioso, al que superó en el decimoctavo giro, en el que marcó una nueva vuelta rápida.

En cabeza, un error garrafal de Jack Miller le entregó el liderato a Cal Crutchlow mientras Alex Rins volvía a "engancharse" al británico y el francés y Márquez ya era séptimo a ocho décimas de Valentino Rossi.

Al final del decimonoveno giro nuevo percance protagonizado por Marc Márquez, quien intenta adelantar a Valentino Rossi y lo toca lo justo para que ambos tengan que levantar sus motos pero el italiano pisa la hierba y acaba por los suelos para, paradójicamente, regresar a carrera en la misma posición que antes lo hizo Márquez, decimonoveno.

Márquez completó una nueva vuelta a ritmo de récord en el vigésimo segundo giro, en el que Crutchlow, Zarco y Rins luchaban por la victoria pero todo acabó en el mismo orden en el que se encontraban en ese instante.

Maverick Viñales consiguió la quinta posición, con Tito Rabat séptimo, Pol Espargaró (KTM RC 16) undécimo, Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) en una más que discreta decimoquinta plaza, por delante de Álvaro Bautista (Ducati Desmosedici GP17).

Dirección de Carrera anunció una nueva investigación del incidente y decidió penalizarlo con treinta segundos en su tiempo final, lo que le llevó desde la sexta posición hasta la decimoctava.

Tras concluir la carrera Márquez se bajó de la moto y junto a Emilio Alzamora y Alberto Puig le acompañaron al taller de Valentino Rossi -decimonoveno- para pedirle disculpas, pero Uccio Salucci, "lugarteniente" del italiano, les negó el paso al mismo.

Clasificación oficial de carrera

.1. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda RC 213 V) 40:36.342 a 170.4 km/h.
.2. Johann Zarco (FRA/Yamaha YZR M 1) a 0.251
.3. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki GSX RR) a 2.501
.4. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati Desmosedici GP17) a 4.390
.5. Maverick Viñales (ESP/Yamaha YZR M 1) a 14.941
.6. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati Desmosedici GP18) a 22.533
.7. Tito Rabat (ESP/Ducati Desmosedici GP17) a 23.026
.8. Andrea Iannone (ITA/Suzuki GSX RR) a 23.921
.9. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL/Yamaha YZR M 1) a 24.311
10. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati Desmosedici GP18) a 26.003
11. Pol Espargaró (ESP/KTM RC 16) a 31.022
12. Scott Redding (GBR/Aprilia RS-GP) a 31.891
13. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda RC 213 V) a 32.452
14. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Honda RC 213 V) a 42.061
15. Jorge Lorenzo (ESP/Ducati Desmosedici GP18) a 42.274
16. Álvaro Bautista (ESP/Ducati Desmosedici GP17) a 42.625
17. Thomas Luthi (SUI/Honda RC 213 V) a 43.350
18. Marc Márquez (ESP/Repsol Honda RC 213 V)(+) a 43.860
19. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha YZR M 1) a 52.082
20. Karel Abraham (RCH/Ducati Desmosedici GP16) a 1:03.944
21. Xavier Simeon (BEL/Ducati Desmosedici GP16) a 1:10.144

(+) Penalizado con 30 segundos pasa de la sexta a la decimoctava posición.
Más información

Próxima carrera

22 de abril

GP de Austin

Las Américas

En directo

Horarios:

Moto GP
21:00
Moto 2
19:20
Moto 3
18:00
 

