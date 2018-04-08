Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Argentina de MotoGP

MORE DRAMA! Now for @marcmarquez93 on the grid! ??— MotoGP™?????? (@MotoGP) 8 de abril de 2018
And we are finally racing!#ArgentinaGP pic.twitter.com/r2v0704JOS
The drama doesn't stop!!!@26_DaniPedrosa highsides out of the race on lap one! ??#ArgentinaGP pic.twitter.com/K8oTFV9k9q— MotoGP™?????? (@MotoGP) 8 de abril de 2018
22 de abril
Horarios:
- Sigue en directo la carrera de MotoGP 2018
- Todas las noticias del Mundial de Motociclismo, en directo
- Clasificación MotoGP 2018
- Calendario y horarios MotoGP