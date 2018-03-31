Las imágenes de la semana

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man walks with his bicycle at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A visitor looks at women's clothes during the 35th annual meeting of French Muslims (RAMF), the cultural and festive event organized by the Union of Islamic Organizations of France (UOIF) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Actor James Burke-Dunsmore playing Jesus performs in The Passion of Jesus at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony ahead of the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week, in Malaga, Spain March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TO MATCH INSIGHT XXX

Reacquired Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars sit in a desert graveyard near Victorville, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. Volkswagen AG has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 vehicles, the automaker said in a recent court filing, and is now storing thousands of vehicles around the United States. Picture taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An ethnic Lisu man dances barefoot on hot charcoal embers to celebrate the annual Knife Pole Festival in Luzhang township of Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan province, China, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man dressed as a 'stormtrooper' character from the Star Wars film franchise shields himself from the rain in Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A dog named Golfa, dressed in a Spanish legionnaire costume, is seen after Spanish legionnaires carried a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony ahead of the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week, in Malaga, southern Spain March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Catholic believer prays during a mass on Holy Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Beijing, China March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man herds his cattle in the waters of the river Ganges on a hot day in Allahabad, India, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Palestinian runs during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Ferris wheel is seen at Gorky park in Minsk, Belarus March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY