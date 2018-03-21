Servicios
21 de marzo de 2018
21.03.2018
El Supremo revisa los recursos de Urdangarin para no ir a prisión

Chiara Ferragni ya es madre

La influencer dio a luz a su primer hijo el Día del Padre y muestra su felicidad en las redes sociales

21.03.2018 | 09:33
La influencer Chiara Ferragni.

Chiara Ferragni por fin es mamá, y aunque la influencer italiana todavía no se ha pronunciado a través de sus cotizadas redes sociales, el portal italiano Tabloit ya ha confirmado la noticia anunciando que el hijo de Chiara con el rapero Fedez llegó al mundo en la noche del 19 al 20 marzo.

March 19th 2018: our Leoncino was born ??

Una publicación compartida de Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) el




Como es normal, la influencer no ha tardado en compartir la primera imagen junto su hijo recién nacido y su pareja, consiguiendo revolucionar las redes una vez más.




La italiana dio a luz en el hospital Cedars-Sinaí de Los Ángeles, el mismo hospital en el que dio a luz Beyoncé, a través de un parto programado.

Los 12 millones de seguidores de la influencer apuntaban en las últimas horas que Ferragni podía estar dando a luz por su desaparición en redes sociales y la noticia se confirmaba horas después, apodando ya en las redes sociales al pequeño como baby Raviolo de forma cariñosa por el origen de sus padres, sin embargo el nombre elegido por la it girl es Leone.

Receiving the sweetest flowers ?? #AmericanDays????

Una publicación compartida de Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) el




Según el mismo tabloide el parto se habría adelantado dos o tres semanas, pero tanto el bebé como la madre se encontrarían en perfecto estado. Era la misma Chiara la encargada en desvelar el sexo y el nombre de su primer hijo ante todos sus seguidores, considerada por Forbes como la influencer más poderosa del mundo de la moda dándose a conocer gracias a su web The Blonde Salad.


