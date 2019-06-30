Servicios
30 de junio de 2019
30.06.2019
Una pareja de ciclistas israelíes protagoniza el adelantamiento más romántico

Guy Sagiv besó a su novia, Omer Shapira, en los campeonatos nacionales que ambos ganaron

30.06.2019 | 22:22

El ciclista Guy Sagiv y su pareja, Omer Shapira, también corredora, protagonizaron el adelantamiento más romántico durante la celebración de los campeonatos nacionales de Israel, en los que ambos participaban.


Omer lideraba la prueba femenina en plena ascensión, mientras que Guy hacía lo mismo en la carrera masculina, pero por detrás, mientras recuperaba terreno con su novia, al disputarse los campeonatos sobre el mismo recorrido. El ritmo del corredor le permitió llegar a la altura de Omer y adelantarla. Pero Guy no quiso hacerlo sin aminorar el ritmo para pasarle el brazo por encima y besarla, lo que hizo delante de las cámaras que grababan la prueba.

La felicidad de la pareja fue completa, porque ambos se proclamaron campeones, sumando también los dos su tercer título nacional.
