Eurovisió versiona 'Zorra' a l'anglés

El tema de Maria Bas i Mark Dasousa conté un fort missatge d'apoderament femení, que va captivar no sols el públic, sinó també el jurat en la gran final. Després de l'èxit, el canal d'Eurovisió en TVE ha publicat en les seues xarxes socials la versió traduïda a l'anglés per a arribar a un major nombre de seguidors. No obstant això, la cadena ha decidit mantindre en espanyol el terme "zorra", que dona títol a l'himne.

En un primer moment, RTVE va traduir "zorra" a "vixen", però, després de diversos comentaris dels seguidors, han decidit mantindre el concepte original.

RTVE pretén que el tema traspasse fronteres i s'escolte entre els eurofans de tots els països abans de la gran final d'Eurovisió, amb l'objectiu d'aconseguir el micròfon de cristall. Per això, la cadena pública també traduirà el tema al francés, a l'alemany, a l'italià, al portugués i al suec.

La cançó compta amb molts seguidors, però també ha rebut crítiques en tots els àmbits. El mateix president del govern, Pedro Sánchez, va defendre en un programa televisiu la lletra afegint que "a la fatxosfera li haguera agradat tindre el Cara al sol".

Encara que, en un primer moment, s'havien generat uns certs dubtes sobre si la paraula "zorra" podria interpretar-se en el festival, RTVE va assenyalar que "hi ha moltes interpretacions del títol de la cançó presentada per RTVE (...), i tenint en compte el seu ús previst en el context de la lletra i el missatge de la cançó, hem conclòs que la cançó és elegible per a participar en el concurs d'enguany".

“I know I’m just a vixen to you,

My past is gobbling you up,

I know I’m the black sheep,

The misunderstood, the one made of stone.





I know I’m not who you want me to be (I know),

I get it, it’s driving you up the wall (I know),

But this is just my nature,

Can’t be bothered changing for you.





I’m in a good place now,

It was just a matter of time,

I’m gonna hit the streets and shout out what I feel,

From the rooftops.





If I head out solo, I’m a bit of a vixen,

If I’m having fun, I’m the biggest vixen,

If I stretch the night till it’s daylight,

I’m an even bigger vixen.





When I get what I want (Zorra, Zorra),

It’s never ‘cause I deserve it (Zorra, Zorra),

Even though I’m taking on the world,

No one appreciates it at all.





I’m in a good place now,

It was just a matter of time,

I’m gonna hit the streets and shout out what I feel,

From the rooftops.





I’m in a good place now (Zorra, Zorra)

Rebuilt from the inside out (Zorra, Zorra)

And that vixen you were so scared of,

She’s been empowering herself,

And now she’s a picture-perfect vixen (Zorra, Zorra, Zorra)





who’s not doing so badly (Zorra, Zorra, Zorra)

And couldn’t care less about anything

Go ahead, throw stones, if that’s your thing,

I’m a picture-perfect vixen,





I’m a real woman (Zorra, Zorra, Zorra)

And if I get all worked up (Zorra, Zorra, Zorra)

From vixen, I might just turn into a jackal,

If so, you’re in trouble,

I’m a picture-perfect vixen (Zorra, Zorra, Zorra).





I’m in a good place now,

Just a matter of time,

I’m gonna hit the streets and shout out what I feel,

From the rooftops.





I’m in a good place now (Zorra, Zorra, Zorra)

Rebuilt from the inside out (Zorra, Zorra, Zorra)

And that vixen you were so scared of,

She’s been empowering herself,

And now she’s a picture-perfect vixen”