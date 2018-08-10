Servicios
10 de agosto de 2018
10.08.2018
ÚLTIMA HORA
Orlando Ortega consigue el bronce en los 110 metros vallas! el Europeo
Investigación

Al menos cuatro muertos, dos de ellos policías, en un tiroteo en Canadá

La Policía de Fredericton ha detenido a un sospechoso que están tratando por lesiones graves

10.08.2018 | 14:05

La Policía de la localidad canadiense de Fredericton informó este viernes que capturó a un sospechoso en relación con el tiroteo que causó al menos cuatro muertos. Las autoridades explicaron a través de Twitter que la situación está "contenida" y que la población ya se puede mover con libertad. También que el sospechoso está siendo tratado por "lesiones graves" relacionadas con el incidente.





Testigos del tiroteo en declaraciones a la radiotelevisión pública canadiense, CBC, declararon que el incidente se produjo en un complejo de apartamentos y que al parecer una persona disparó desde una ventana con un rifle. Los mismos testigos señalaron que habían visto a dos agentes de Policía abatidos y que un tercer cuerpo parecía ser el de un civil.










En Twitter, el primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, dijo que las noticias procedentes de Fredericton "son terribles" y que el Gobierno está "siguiendo la situación".

Los disparos se iniciaron hacia las 07.15 hora local (10.15 GMT) y el tiroteo continuó durante alrededor de una hora. En varios mensajes enviados por Twitter, la Policía de Fredericton informó de la muerte de cuatro personas y solicitó a la población de la localidad que vive en el área del tiroteo que se mantenga en el interior de sus viviendas.





En otro tuit, las autoridades han confirmado que hay un sospechoso detenido.





Una residente de la zona en la que se produjo el tiroteo, en el centro de Fredericton, a unos 1.300 kilómetros al este de Toronto, declaró a la radiotelevisión pública canadiense CBC que oyó los primeros disparos alrededor de las 08.00 hora local (11.00 GMT).

A esa misma hora, la Policía de Fredericton pidió, a través de Twitter, que los residentes evitaran Brookside Drive, una de las principales calles de la ciudad, que es la capital de la provincia de Nueva Brunswick y en cuya área metropolitana viven algo más de 100.000 personas.



Imágenes mostradas por las televisiones locales muestran que la Policía ha cortado un tramo de unos dos kilómetros de Brookside Drive.

