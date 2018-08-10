Al menos cuatro muertos, dos de ellos policías, en un tiroteo en Canadá

La Policía de la localidad canadiense de Fredericton informó este viernes que capturó a un sospechoso en relación con el tiroteo que causó al menos cuatro muertos. Las autoridades explicaron a través de Twitter que la situación está "contenida" y que la población ya se puede mover con libertad. También que el sospechoso está siendo tratado por "lesiones graves" relacionadas con el incidente.





We can confirm that there is no further threat to the public, and lockdowns are not required at this time.



Police still have the crime scene contained, and will be working the investigation for some time. Thank you for your patience. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018







Testigos del tiroteo en declaraciones a la radiotelevisión pública canadiense, CBC, declararon que el incidente se produjo en un complejo de apartamentos y que al parecer una persona disparó desde una ventana con un rifle. Los mismos testigos señalaron que habían visto a dos agentes de Policía abatidos y que un tercer cuerpo parecía ser el de un civil.

Of the four people killed in this morning's shootings on Brookside Drive, two were Fredericton Police officers. No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018

Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018

En Twitter, el primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, dijo que las noticias procedentes de Fredericton "son terribles" y que el Gobierno está "siguiendo la situación".



Los disparos se iniciaron hacia las 07.15 hora local (10.15 GMT) y el tiroteo continuó durante alrededor de una hora. En varios mensajes enviados por Twitter, la Policía de Fredericton informó de la muerte de cuatro personas y solicitó a la población de la localidad que vive en el área del tiroteo que se mantenga en el interior de sus viviendas.

We have heard what sounds to be four gunshots in the last few minutes @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/l31i8xGtDa — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) 10 de agosto de 2018

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody.



Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.



Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018

En otro tuit, las autoridades han confirmado queUna residente de la zona en la que se produjo el tiroteo, en el centro de Fredericton, a unos 1.300 kilómetros al este de Toronto, declaró a la radiotelevisión pública canadiense CBC que(11.00 GMT).A esa misma hora, lapidió, a través de Twitter, que los residentes evitaran Brookside Drive, una de las principales calles de la ciudad, que es la capital de la provincia de Nueva Brunswick y en cuya área metropolitana viven algo más de 100.000 personas.Imágenes mostradas por las televisiones locales muestran que la Policía ha cortado un tramo de unos dos kilómetros de