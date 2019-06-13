Trump anuncia que la portavoz de la Casa Blanca abandonará el cargo

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este jueves que la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders, abandonará el cargo a finales de junio, sin dar motivos sobre la decisión.



"Tras tres años y medio, nuestra increíble Sarah Huckabee Sanders abandonará la Casa Blanca a finales de mes y volverá al gran estado de Arkansas", ha señalado en un mensaje en su cuenta en la red social Twitter.





After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas....

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!