Servicios
13 de junio de 2019
13.06.2019
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Valencia
24 / 17º
Castelló
24 / 17º
Alicante
27 / 18º
ÚLTIMA HORA
FÚTBOL (Fase de ascenso a Primera): El Mallorca se impone al Albacete en el partido de ida (2-0)
Estados Unidos

Trump anuncia que la portavoz de la Casa Blanca abandonará el cargo

Sarah Sanders dejará su cargo sin que se hayan hecho públicos los motivos de la decisión

13.06.2019 | 22:57
La portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders.
La portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este jueves que la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders, abandonará el cargo a finales de junio, sin dar motivos sobre la decisión.

"Tras tres años y medio, nuestra increíble Sarah Huckabee Sanders abandonará la Casa Blanca a finales de mes y volverá al gran estado de Arkansas", ha señalado en un mensaje en su cuenta en la red social Twitter.








Así, ha dicho que "es una persona muy especial con talentos extraordinarios que ha hecho un trabajo increíble". "Espero que decida presentarse a gobernadora de Arkansas. Sería fantástica. Sarah, gracias por un trabajo bien hecho", ha remachado.
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Lo último Lo más leído
noticias de Levante-emvMapa web
C. Valenciana
Clasificados
Especiales
levante-emv.com
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editorial Prensa Valenciana, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies