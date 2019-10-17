La UE y Reino Unido llegan a un acuerdo sobre el Brexit

La Unión Europea (UE) y el Reino Unido lograron este jueves un acuerdo para la salida de ese país del club comunitario tras maratonianas negociaciones, según anunció a través de la red social Twitter el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker.
"Donde hay voluntad, hay un acuerdo. ¡Tenemos uno!", dijo Juncker en su mensaje, acompañado de una carta dirigida a los líderes de la UE en la que les recomienda respaldar el pacto durante su cumbre de este jueves y viernes en Bruselas.
Según Juncker, se trata de un acuerdo "justo y equilibrado" que testifica "nuestro compromiso para lograr soluciones".
?????????? Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019
We've got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019
