Al menos tres muertos por un apuñalamiento en un hotel del centro de Glasgow

Al menos tres personas han muerto por un apuñalamiento múltiple ocurrido en un hotel del centro de Glasgow, según fuentes citadas por la radiotelevisión pública BBC que también darían por muerto al supuesto agresor, que habría sido abatido por las fuerzas de seguridad.



Pese al amplio despliegue de seguridad, que ha mantenido cortada la calle West George, la Policía de Glasgow ha considerado "contenida" la situación y ha asegurado en Twitter que "no hay peligro" para la población general. Aun así, ha instado a los ciudadanos a evitar la zona.



Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr