26 de junio de 2020
26.06.2020
Reino Unido

Al menos tres muertos por un apuñalamiento en un hotel del centro de Glasgow

El agresor habría sido abatido por la Policía - Las autoridades dicen que ya "no hay peligro"

26.06.2020 | 15:45
Servicios de emergencia en el centro de Glasgow
Al menos tres personas han muerto por un apuñalamiento múltiple ocurrido en un hotel del centro de Glasgow, según fuentes citadas por la radiotelevisión pública BBC que también darían por muerto al supuesto agresor, que habría sido abatido por las fuerzas de seguridad.

Pese al amplio despliegue de seguridad, que ha mantenido cortada la calle West George, la Policía de Glasgow ha considerado "contenida" la situación y ha asegurado en Twitter que "no hay peligro" para la población general. Aun así, ha instado a los ciudadanos a evitar la zona.

Un responsable policial, Steve Johnson, ha confirmado en un comunicado que " un varón sospechoso ha sido tiroteado" por los agentes, sin aclarar si ha fallecido. "En estos momentos no estamos buscando a nadie más en relación con este incidente", ha aclarado.

Johnson ha informado también de que un agente ha resultado herido y "está recibiendo tratamiento en un hospital", sin entrar en más detalles. Según la Federación de Policía Escocesa, ha sido apuñalado.

La ministra principal de Escocia, Nicola Sturgeon, también ha exhortado a la población a evitar el área afectada y ha declarado que está pendiente de los datos que siguen saliendo, a la espera de que "la situación esté más clara". Sturgeon, no obstante, ya ha calificado de "terribles" las primeras informaciones.

Por su parte, el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, ha lamentado en Twitter el "terrible incidente" de Glasgow y ha dado su apoyo a las víctimas y a sus familias. "Gracias a los valientes servicios de emergencia", ha remachado en su mensaje.
