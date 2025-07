Fuego bajo el hielo: la advertencia climática del volcán Mocho-Choshuenco

Referencias

Magma Chamber Response to Ice Unloading: Applications to Volcanism in the West Antarctic Rift System. A. N. Coonin et al. Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems, 27 November 2024- DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2024GC011743

Expansion and contraction of the Patagonian ice sheet and it's influence on magma storage beneath Mocho-Choshuenco volcano, Chile. Pablo Moreno-Yaeger et al. Goldschmidt Conference 2025