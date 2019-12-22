Servicios
22 de diciembre de 2019
22.12.2019
El príncipe Jorge, el nuevo chef de Buckingham

El pequeño ha sido el protagonista de la iniciativa 'Juntos por Navidad' de la royal British Legion

22.12.2019 | 17:08
La foto es histórica.
La foto es histórica.

El Príncipe George se ha convertido en el protagonista de uno de los actos más importantes para la Familia Real Británica. Junto a la Reina Isabel II, su abuelo el Príncipe Carlos y su padre Guillermo de Inglaterra, el futuro heredero de la corona.

Esta imagen histórica se ha producido gracias a la iniciativa 'Juntos por Navidad' de la royal British Legion, la asociación de veteranos de las Fuerzas Armadas. Las fotografías tan divertidas del pequeño cocinando han sido captadas en el salón de la música de Buckingham.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Four generations of the Royal Family ?? together at Christmas. New photos of The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George have been released as part of the launch of the @RoyalBritishLegion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative. The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive 'get togethers' across the charity's network of outreach centres. The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans. The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020's get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity's network in the UK and the Commonwealth - also marking The Royal British Legion's 99th year. Photos ?? by @chrisjacksongetty

Una publicación compartida de Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) el



El perfil oficial de Kensington Palace ha sido el encargado de publicar estas fotos tan entrañable: "Las cuatro generaciones de la Familia Real son fotografiadas preparando el pudding especial de Navidad -con los cuatro representando a cada una de las secciones que apoya la Legion, desde los niños del personal de servicio a los veteranos de la Segunda Guerra Mundial".
