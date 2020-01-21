Jason Momoa visita un hospital infantil

Jason Momoa, quien actualmente trabaja en la secuela de Aquaman, ha hecho un alto en el rodaje para hacer una visita a los niños y niñas del hospital infantil de Pittsbutgh. Allí, el actor ha podido hablar con los niños y con sus familias para brindarles su apoyo y transmitirles un mensaje de lucha y de superación.
"La mejor parte de ser Aquaman es alegrar a los niños con mi 'Aloha'", escribió Momoa en una publicación en su cuenta personal de Instagram. "Tuve un poco de tiempo antes de trabajar para pasar por el hospital de UPMC de Pittsbutgh, y allí conocí un montón de valientes y fuertes bebés, todo mi 'Aloha' para las familias", continúa el texto.
the greatest part of being aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha had a little time before work to stop by UPMC children's hospital of pittsburgh met so many brave strong babies all my aloha to the families. me and joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident. see u on set of aquaman 2 joshua. stay strong @childrenspgh aloha j
|Lo último
|Lo más leído