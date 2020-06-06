Selena Gómez suma su voz a los que piden justicia racial

La artista, empresaria y diseñadora Selena Gómez sumó este viernes su voz a la de los que piden justicia racial en Estados Unidos, el fin de la brutalidad policial y el arresto de los policías que acabaron con la vida de la paramédica Breonna Taylor, mientras su familia conmemoró la fecha de su nacimiento. "Breonna Taylor habría cumplido hoy 27 años. Mi misma edad. Pero le dispararon ocho veces. Por favor, ayúdenme firmando esta petición", escribió Gómez en su cuenta de Instagram en la que sumó la dirección en internet de un sitio web en el que se exige justicia para ella y su familia.
La petición, que ha superado las cuatro millones de firmas, demanda el levantamiento de cargos contra los agentes "John Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, y todos los involucrados en la muerte y en el encubrimiento del asesinato de Breonna".
I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind. ? ? Image Credit: "Speak With Confidence" — Charly Palmer (@charlylpalmer)
