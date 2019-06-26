El bikini de 1,20 euros que ha sembrado la polémica en las redes sociales

La marca británica Missguided ha sembrado la polémica lanzando en su última colección de baño un bikini a un precio más que 'low cost', 1 libra, o al cambio 1,20 euros.



Se trata de un modelo negro con top con forma de triangulo y braguita con cuerdas que se ata a la cadera.





IT'S BACK ?? @brown.ellie in the ?? £1 bikini set everyone will notice ??(but your bank account won't) Shop the 'one pound bikini' in sizes 4 -24 on site but be quick babe, there's limited stock https://t.co/iIksv9iCAM ? #babesofmissguided pic.twitter.com/hz6u7Emtvs