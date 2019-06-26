El bikini de 1,20 euros que ha sembrado la polémica en las redes sociales

Quitar impurezas para sanear el cuero cabelludo, repercute en que el cabello crece más sano
La marca británica Missguided ha sembrado la polémica lanzando en su última colección de baño un bikini a un precio más que 'low cost', 1 libra, o al cambio 1,20 euros.
Se trata de un modelo negro con top con forma de triangulo y braguita con cuerdas que se ata a la cadera.
IT'S BACK ?? @brown.ellie in the ?? £1 bikini set everyone will notice ??(but your bank account won't) Shop the 'one pound bikini' in sizes 4 -24 on site but be quick babe, there's limited stock https://t.co/iIksv9iCAM ? #babesofmissguided pic.twitter.com/hz6u7Emtvs— Missguided (@Missguided) 13 de junio de 2019
Last week, a major UK fashion brand launched a bikini that costs just £1 ( which is approx. €1.12 or $1.26 USD). When clothes cost less than the price of a coffee, it encourages us to buy more things than we actually need, without stopping to consider whether we'll value these garments in the long-term. In fact, an MIT study estimated that some 150 billion items of clothing are produced every year. This volume of production has doubled in just the past 15 years. As a society, we buy more clothing than ever before. Meanwhile, a 2018 report from Onepoll found that 83% of UK consumers are buying clothes they never wear. Plus, in the UK we send around 350,000 tonnes of clothing (£140 million worth) to landfill every year, according to WRAP. While we acknowledge that price is not always an accurate measure of working conditions and wages for workers in the supply chain, £1 sends a dangerous message about the value we place on clothing, the rate at which we consume it and the disregard for the wellbeing and livelihoods of the people who work so hard to make our clothes. #LovedClothesLast #WhoMadeMyClothes #FashionRevolution
