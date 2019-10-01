'Death Stranding' ya está listo para su debut

El esperado próximo gran lanzamiento del desarrollador japonés Hideo Kojima, 'Death Stranding', ha entrado en fase Gold. Esto significa que el videojuego ya está terminado en su fase de desarrollo, y listo para su llegada a PlayStation 4 el próximo 8 de noviembre de 2019. Así lo ha anunciado Kojima Productions en redes sociales.





DEATH STRANDING is complete and has gone gold!! Hideo Kojima, the Kojima Productions team, everyone at Sony and Guerrilla, cast members; all put their heart and soul into it. Thanks for your support, we can't wait to bring you a new "A HIDEO KOJIMA GAME". Play it on Nov 8th!! pic.twitter.com/Nj73oGG05p