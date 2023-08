The unstoppable Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody from the Fast & Furious Saga will be in #HotWheelsUnleashed2 starting day one! But that's not all: more vehicles from Fast & Furious will come with post launch updates. @TheFastSaga @Hot_Wheels https://t.co/1c14QhWfOm pic.twitter.com/Cny75tqYi2