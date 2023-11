⭐ ADVENTURES ⭐

Looking for an extra way to play #VampireSurvivors?



Adventures are self-contained, mini story modes that remix the game's content!



Deep lore guaranteed ✅💀

Coming soon, to all platforms VS is on 😄



🧄 Are you ready for an Adventure?!#Adventures #gaming pic.twitter.com/lm01CZTq1p