Las imágenes de la semana

A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Men hold balloons for sale during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People enjoy the sunset at the Elbe river in Hamburg Germany March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Figure Skating - World Figure Skating Championships - The Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy - March 22, 2018 Canada's Kirsten Moore-Thomas and Michael Marinaro during the Pairs Free Skating REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (L) and Vietnam's Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh attend the breaking ceremony of the Vietnam Korea Institute of Science and Technology at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi, Vietnam March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kham/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Men bathe in the waters of Puzhal lake on the occasion of World Water Day, in Chennai, India, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pedestrians walk past a snow covered bull sculpture during a late season nor'easter in New York, U.S., March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Figure Skating - World Figure Skating Championships - The Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy - March 21, 2018 China's Peng Cheng and Jin Yang during the Pairs Short Programme REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A hot air balloon floats above the Pyramid of the Sun during the spring equinox in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ola Lanre TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Penguins come ashore in Neko Harbour, Antarctica, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini SEARCH "ANTARCTICA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A penguin's carcass is seen on Danco Island, Antarctica, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini SEARCH "ANTARCTICA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Tina Chakma, a six-month-old baby girl plays in an improvised hammock inside her parents' house on the outskirts of Agartala, India, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch with International Space Station (ISS) crew, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man carries children's coloured plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Fashion Week Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A fireman sprays water at figures of a monument as it burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia early March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Heino Kalis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Trees silhouetted during sunset near the town of Berezino, Belarus March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An Egyptian fruit seller is seen at a market in Cairo, Egypt March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A red deer stag leaps in the snow in Glenshee, Scotland, Britain March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY