Reinfectarse de covid incrementa los riesgos

Covid reinfections are not benign: ~39,000 people w/reinfections vs ~5.4 million controls indicates extensive and persistent risk with a "dose-response" (more risk with repeat reinfections) https://t.co/v8nZXBEuNd

