El amor animal que trasciende las imágenes

Rosa Sutton es una fotógrafa amante de los animales y lo refleja, a menudo, en sus instantáneas. Caballos, perros y gatos aparecen en repetidas ocasiones en sus fotografías pero demuestra un especial interés por los pájaros, a los que suele capturar de dos en dos y muy cariñosos entre ellos.
You can always cuddle and kiss when there´s nothing else to do ??????? #whpimbored ?????? . I´ve definitely turned into a crazy bird lady. I was at the hair salon last week and as the girl is shampooing my hair (which is really long) I´m wondering what she thinks of the little chunks underneath where I had cut strands to comfort Rain when she was really sick. Then I wonder if there´s seed and veggie bits woven in to my hair from the birds landing on my head after breakfast and wiping their beaks on my scalp ?? Then I panic and wonder if there´s any ???? in there even though they never poop on me ?? It COULD happen! ?? All these thoughts while I´m supposed to be enjoying a nice relaxing shampoo/massage ????????? #crazybirdlady #justcallmeradagast . . #freyaeverafter #parrotlet #thesnuggleisreal
Weekend snuggles ?? . Thanks for all the birthday wishes for Winter and Eva yesterday ?? The girls enjoyed their day and their extra helping of treats ?? I´m warning you, it´s a lot of bdays coming up over here and I have a hard time keeping them all straight. Last year they kinda got all mixed up ???? . #freyaeverafter #parrotlet #macrophotography #birdphotography
Descubre los mejores restaurantes de tu zona: Gandía, Torrent, Sagunt... y disfruta de la cocina valenciana.
Todos los restaurantes de Valencia