18 de abril de 2018
18.04.2018
El amor animal que trasciende las imágenes

Rosa Sutton fotografía a pequeños loros enamorados en una secuencia exquisita

18.04.2018 | 20:29
Rosa Sutton y sus enternecedoras fotografías a pequeños loros

Rosa Sutton es una fotógrafa amante de los animales y lo refleja, a menudo, en sus instantáneas. Caballos, perros y gatos aparecen en repetidas ocasiones en sus fotografías pero demuestra un especial interés por los pájaros, a los que suele capturar de dos en dos y muy cariñosos entre ellos.



De hecho, la fotógrafa ha recopilado una serie de fotografías de aves conocidas como Parrotlet. Las aves Parrotlet son pequeños loros que proceden de Ecuador y Perú y suelen ser de colores pastel. Habitan en bosques tropicales, bosques húmedos o bosques antiguos.

 

You can always cuddle and kiss when there´s nothing else to do ??????? #whpimbored ?????? . I´ve definitely turned into a crazy bird lady. I was at the hair salon last week and as the girl is shampooing my hair (which is really long) I´m wondering what she thinks of the little chunks underneath where I had cut strands to comfort Rain when she was really sick. Then I wonder if there´s seed and veggie bits woven in to my hair from the birds landing on my head after breakfast and wiping their beaks on my scalp ?? Then I panic and wonder if there´s any ???? in there even though they never poop on me ?? It COULD happen! ?? All these thoughts while I´m supposed to be enjoying a nice relaxing shampoo/massage ????????? #crazybirdlady #justcallmeradagast . . #freyaeverafter #parrotlet #thesnuggleisreal

Una publicación compartida de Rupa Sutton (@freyaeverafter_) el



Esta variedad de loros son el segundo grupos más pequeño de la especie y se pueden tener como mascotas domésticas. Y desde luego, si alguien los sabe captar en toda su esencia es Rupa Sutton.

 

Time for snuggles ?? Hope everyone had a wonderful day ?? . . #freyaeverafter #parrotlet #lovebirds

Una publicación compartida de Rupa Sutton (@freyaeverafter_) el



Sus imágenes muestran a los loros en diferentes posturas amorosas con su semejante, como si se tratara de una historia de amor. En ellas se rozan y se acarician el plumaje unos a otros en entornos cálidos y tranquilos.



Rosa Sutton quiere mostrar a la gente aquellos que siempre solemos tenemos a nuestro alrededor y a lo que no prestamos mucha atención. Y crear, a través de instantáneas, una historia que transmita emoción y sentimintos.

 

We loved with a love that was more than love. ? ~Edgar Allan Poe . #whpwithlove

Una publicación compartida de Rupa Sutton (@freyaeverafter_) el
