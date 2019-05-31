Servicios
Cinco trucos para arreglar los bikinis que te quedan mal

Con un poco de habilidad y buenas ideas, lograrás resucitar las prendas de baño con un estilo personal

31.05.2019 | 10:02
Cinco trucos para arreglar los bikinis que te quedan mal.
Cinco trucos para arreglar los bikinis que te quedan mal.

En la época del 'Diy: Do it yourself' (hazlo tú mismo) y con miles de tutoriales en Internet llenos de ideas novedosas, dar una nueva vida a nuestro vestuario o, incluso, mejorarlo con nuestras propias manos se convierte en una opción viable.

Con la llegada del buen tiempo volvemos a desempolvar los trajes de baño y bikinis de otras temporadas... y ¡sorpresa! Algunos ya no nos sientan como antes, otros nos parecen desfasados, otros se presentan un poco sosos...

¡Quieta! No te deshagas de ellos. Con un poco de habilidad y buenas ideas, lograrás resucitar esas prendas de baño con un estilo único y personal.

Braguitas colganderas

Si de repente, esas braguitas de bikini que tanto te gustaban, ahora cuelgan y deslucen tu trasero, la solución está en coser una goma en la parte central. Así conseguirás un fruncido de lo más bonito y se ajustarán mejor a tu figura.

Braguitas ajustadas: Pinterest Dawn Batt


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I began drafting bottoms patterns using a traditional pants sloper. If you recall from last week, I wrote about the foundational step to take for learning how to draft patterns (the moulage and bodice sloper).????????? ????????? Welp, I applied that method to the lower body, too. Although I really believe that putting in the work of manipulating a lower body sloper into lingerie or swimwear patterns would be extremely beneficial to any pattern drafting student, less complicated methods for lingerie and swimwear bottoms drafting do exist. And the end result of both methods is fairly close to the same.????????? ????????? It's like when you're in math class and you're taught the long way to solve a problem only to learn the shortcuts later. ????????? ????????? Anyway, check out the latest MIKO Suit Supplies blog post for my top resources on learning how to draft patterns for your lower body! (link in bio LinkTree)????????? ????????? And of course, HAPPY FRIDAY Y'ALL!????????? ????????? Sent via @planoly #planoly #diybikini #mikosuitsupplies #mikosewingpatterns #handmadeswimwear #isew #sewistsofinstagram #learnhowtosew #memadeeverday #sewingismytherapy #memade #patternmaker #bikinidesigner #bluprint #learntodraft

Una publicación compartida de MIKO Suit Supplies (@diybikini) el




Arregla el ancho de tu sujetador

A veces cuesta encontrar el sujetador del bikini perfecto, pero para eso se puede echar mano de hilo y aguja. Si te va bien de copa pero te queda grande de espalda, descose los tirantes y quita el enganche. Pruébate el sujetador y átalo con un imperdible cuando se adapte perfectamente a tu contorno. A continuación, vuelve a coser el enganche desde la nueva posición. Si te sobra mucho tirante, córtalo para que no quede feo.

Puedes coger más ideas en: tuesdaystitches.com


Puedes ajustar los tirantes, del mismo modo que lo has hecho con el de tu contorno.

Manchas que no se van

En ocasiones, descubrimos una mancha permanente en nuestro traje de baño o que su color original ha mutado en uno que no te acaba de convencer. Es el momento en que los rotuladores permanentes o pinturas pueden convertirse en tus mejores aliados si se trata de un bikini liso. Puedes pintar cenefas, dibujos realistas, motivos florales...

Youtube: Balamoda


También puedes hacerte con parches, los hay de lo más originales, para tapar esa parte del bikini manchada o rota.

Customiza con flecos, brillantes

La idea es darle un nuevo ' look' a tu viejo bikini y los flecos, lazos o brillantes están de moda. Prueba con customizar tu viejo traje de baño con algún adorno a la última.






Añádele tirantes

Si te gustan los bañadores sin tirantes pero cada vez que sales del agua te da la sensación de que se te caen, olvídate de preocupaciones y añádele unos bonitos tirantes. Las combinaciones pueden ser múltiples como verás en las imágenes.



Bikini al revés


Para las más atrevidas, les presentamos la moda del bikini al revés. La italiana Valentina Fradegrada empezó el verano pasado con esta tendencia y lo puso de moda. Incluso creó una cuenta en Instagram llamada 'Upside down bikini'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tutorial #upsidedownbikini ?? @valentinafradegrada

Una publicación compartida por ??UPSIDEDOWN BIKINI OFFICIAL?? (@upsidedownbikini_official) el
