Mathieu van der Poel wins in Benidorm ☀ after a long sprint with Wout van Aert. 🥵 Eli Iserbyt 🥉 takes the final place on the podium. With a 4️⃣th place, Sweeck is the overall winner of the #CXWorldCup. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/H7rizeWYpj